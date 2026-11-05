Bronny James reassigned to G League’s Coachella Valley Lakers

The Brief Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has been assigned to the G League's Coachella Valley Lakers. The move comes after head coach JJ Redick criticized the bench unit for nearly giving up a 15-point lead in the final minutes of a recent game. James is expected to suit up Friday night when the Coachella Valley Lakers host the Salt Lake City Stars in Palm Desert.



Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has been assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers, according to reports.

What we know:

In his five appearances with the Purple and Gold during the 2026-27 season, James has averaged 0.8 points and 0.2 blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field.

James was among the reserve players on the floor when Lakers head coach JJ Redick had to reinsert the starters after the bench nearly surrendered a 15-point lead in the final two minutes.

"I won't make that mistake again. I'll leave the guys in. You gotta play to the final buzzer, and if guys are not ready to play, then I just won't put them in," Redick said after the game.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The 22-year-old is in his third year in the NBA, and past statistics show he has found more consistent production in the G League, where ESPN reported he has averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

His contract, worth nearly $2.3 million, is fully guaranteed through the end of the season.

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Dig deeper:

The South Bay Lakers were rebranded as the Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of the season. The team plays its home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

On Thursday, it was announced that Bob Iger's son, Will Iger, will serve as a play-by-play announcer for the G League affiliate.

James' assignment also comes after Dalton Knecht, who was recently waived by the Lakers, delivered an impressive debut performance with the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Knecht put up 10 points, 1 assist and 1 block in 16 minutes.

What's next:

The Coachella Valley Lakers are scheduled to host the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena on Friday night.