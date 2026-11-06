Two killed in skydiving accident in Riverside County

The Brief Two skydivers died after colliding midair around noon Friday in Riverside County. Their identities have not been released. It's unclear what led to the accident.



Two people died during a skydiving accident Friday in Riverside County.

Deputies responded just before noon to the 20000 block of Cereal Street regarding a report of an air emergency. Once on scene, deputies located two skydivers on the ground receiving medical aid.

They were both transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they were pronounced dead.

It appears the two skydivers collided midair about 50 feet above the ground. No other details on the accident were released. Their identities are unknown.