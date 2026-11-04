Inglewood mayor’s race: James Butts and Gloria Gray appear headed for runoff

The Brief Challenger Gloria Gray leads longtime Inglewood Mayor James Butts in the latest post-election vote tally. The race could head to a runoff if no candidate secures more than 50% of the total vote. A final winner has not yet been determined as thousands of ballots continue to be counted.



Inglewood may be entering a new era after Wednesday’s latest vote results showed incumbent James T. Butts trailing in his bid to keep his longtime seat.

What we know:

The latest results show Gloria D. Gray leading with 32.65% of the vote, with Butts holding 29.22%. Fre’Drisha "Sha" Dixon follows in third place with 16.80%. If no candidate finishes with more than 50% of the vote once all ballots are counted, the race will head to a runoff.

The election came shortly after Butts was accused of groping a high school student. He has denied all allegations.

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Butts was first sworn in as Inglewood mayor in 2011 and played a crucial role in bringing the NFL back to Southern California and the NBA to Inglewood. The L.A. Rams and Chargers call SoFi Stadium home, while the Clippers’ Intuit Dome opened in 2025. Butts, who also helped negotiate renovations at the Kia Forum, was re-elected in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Butts previously served as the Santa Monica police chief and has more than 53 years of public safety and municipal government experience, according to his website.

Gray, a retired healthcare administrator and current Inglewood City Council member, previously served as chairwoman of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

What's next:

Votes continue to be counted, and it remains unclear who will serve as the face of the city for the 2028 Summer Olympics, where several events will be held in the "City of Champions."