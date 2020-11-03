Vegas odds for Presidential election turn toward Trump

article

It appears Vegas odds have completely flipped in the middle of Tuesday night's Presidential Election.

Heading into Tuesday morning, Democratic candidate Joe Biden entered the race as a strong favorite, with betting site Action Network giving the former vice president a 61.4% chance of winning and incumbent President Donald Trump with a 38.6% chance to win re-election at about 7 a.m. PT.

Another betting site, OddsShark, listed Biden as a -165 favorite with President Trump being a +135 underdog at 5:30 a.m. PT.

Now, the tables have completely turned against those predicting a Joe Biden victory. As of 6:40 p.m. PT, President Trump is now a -220 favorite to remain the President, while Biden has become a +155 underdog, according to OddsShark.

In terms of percentages, President Trump now has a 74.2% chance of being re-elected (-400 favorite) while Biden has a 25.8% chance of winning (+260 underdog), according to Action Network at 7 p.m. PT.

A third betting site, MyBookie, listed President Trump as a -800 favorite with Biden being a +450 underdog as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

