Would-be robber killed after victim pulls out gun

The Glendale Police Department is searching for the two victims of a robbery attempt after the would-be robber was fatally shot.

The incident happened July 7 around 10:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Dryden Street.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving multiple reports of shots fired and a man lying in the middle of the road.

According to Glendale Police detectives, the unidentified shooter and his passenger were driving a white colored SUV, when they were the victims of a possible armed robbery. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the would-be robber.

The robber sustained a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the robber was in possession of a loaded firearm, which was recovered at the scene. The shooter and his passenger fled in their vehicle before police arrived.

Officers are attempting to locate those individuals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Glendale Police Robbery/Homicide Detectives at 818-548-3987 or the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.