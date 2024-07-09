Intruder shot by LA homeowner was on probation, authorities say

A 35-year-old home invasion suspect who remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a Los Angeles homeowner has an extensive criminal record for burglary, robbery, and firearm possession, FOX 11 has learned.

That suspect, whose identity was not released, was recently on probation.

According to police, that suspect tried to burglarize a home in the Valley Village neighborhood Monday, but he was greeted by that homeowner who was armed with a gun.

It happened on Addison just off of Colfax around 3 p.m.

Sources told FOX 11 the homeowner's wife had left the house, and police believe that the suspects, thinking the home was unoccupied, broke in through a sliding glass door.

What they didn't expect was that the 56-year-old homeowner was indeed home, and he had a gun.

There was a scuffle. Pepper spray was deployed, but it's unclear if the suspects had it or if the homeowner tried using it that injured the homeowner, but not before he grabbed his gun and shot at the two suspects, definitely shooting one in the neck and leaving him in critical condition and possibly hitting that second suspect who managed to get away with a third suspect, the getaway driver.

As you can imagine, this home invasion is the talk of the neighborhood.

"Yeah, crazy, middle of the afternoon. Not the time you would expect it, you know, curious how it all unfolded and came to be. I hope it all goes as it should for him. Somebody protecting their property doesn't always go that way, you know, especially more so here, I think, than other places," one neighbor said.

That homeowner was treated by paramedics for an injury due to the pepper spray that was deployed.

Right now this appears to be a random crime of opportunity. Police believe this crew of burglars was staking out this Valley Village neighborhood.

As for that homeowner, he was not arrested and as of today is not facing any charges.