Dog found in Malibu with zip ties around face and neck

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is investigating after a dog was found with zip ties around its face and neck.

The 7-year-old German Shepherd was found July 3 by a group of rock climbers in a remote area near Malibu Creek Canyon. His mouth was zip tied shut, and another zip tie constricted his neck.

The hikers called 911 and managed to remove the zip tie from his mouth before police and animal control arrived. The other zip tie was removed and the dog was given food and carried to safety.

Credit: Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control

When deputies responded, they found the dog’s legs, stomach, and genitalia to be inflamed. The dog also had warts/skin tags on his stomach and groin area. It's believed the dog may have been exposed to poison oak.

It's unclear when the zip ties were put around the dog or who may have been responsible for it.

The dog was transported to Palmdale Animal Care Center for medical treatment and then returned to the Agoura Care Center.

The organization In Defense of Animals is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who abused and abandoned the dog.

"This dog was left to suffer and die in a remote location. We urge anyone with information about this cruel act to come forward. We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others," said Fleur Dawes, Communications Director of In Defense of Animals.

"The individuals who rescued the dog are deeply committed to ensuring his well-being and are eager to find him a loving home or sanctuary. Their dedication extends to seeking justice for the heinous act of cruelty he endured," In Defense of Animals wrote in a statement.