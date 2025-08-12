USPS employee who flaunted cash on Instagram, used stolen checks to fund lavish lifestyle pleads guilty
LOS ANGELES - A former postal worker in Torrance has pleaded guilty to stealing mail and using the illicitly-obtained checks and credit cards to fund a lavish lifestyle over a three-year period, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
What we know:
Mary Ann Magdamit, 31, a former letter carrier at the Torrance Main Post Office, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
According to court documents, she stole mail containing checks, credit cards, and personal identifying information over a three-year period.
She then activated the cards online, made purchases, and sold some of the stolen items to co-conspirators. These accomplices used counterfeit documents to cash the stolen checks, officials said.
During a search of her apartment in December 2024, law enforcement found 133 stolen credit and debit cards, 16 U.S. Department of Treasury checks, a loaded "ghost gun," and luxury goods.
Magdamit also used the stolen cards to pay for international trips to Turks and Caicos and Aruba, according to court documents. She publicly displayed her luxury purchases, vacations, and stacks of cash on her Instagram account.
What's next:
Magdamit was arrested on July 1, 2025, after she continued to use stolen credit cards and has been in custody since.
Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
If convicted, she could receive a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.
The Source: This article is based on information from court documents, which detail the former postal worker's plea agreement and the evidence found by law enforcement. The details of the investigation and upcoming sentencing were provided by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Treasury Inspector General of Tax Administration.