USPS employee who flaunted cash on Instagram, used stolen checks to fund lavish lifestyle pleads guilty

article

The Brief A former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Torrance, Mary Ann Magdamit, pleaded guilty to stealing mail containing checks and credit cards for three years. Magdamit sold some stolen items to co-conspirators, used the money for luxury goods and international trips, and flaunted her wealth on social media. She now faces up to 30 years in federal prison.



A former postal worker in Torrance has pleaded guilty to stealing mail and using the illicitly-obtained checks and credit cards to fund a lavish lifestyle over a three-year period, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Mary Ann Magdamit, 31, a former letter carrier at the Torrance Main Post Office, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to court documents, she stole mail containing checks, credit cards, and personal identifying information over a three-year period.

She then activated the cards online, made purchases, and sold some of the stolen items to co-conspirators. These accomplices used counterfeit documents to cash the stolen checks, officials said.

During a search of her apartment in December 2024, law enforcement found 133 stolen credit and debit cards, 16 U.S. Department of Treasury checks, a loaded "ghost gun," and luxury goods.

Magdamit also used the stolen cards to pay for international trips to Turks and Caicos and Aruba, according to court documents. She publicly displayed her luxury purchases, vacations, and stacks of cash on her Instagram account.

What's next:

Magdamit was arrested on July 1, 2025, after she continued to use stolen credit cards and has been in custody since.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

If convicted, she could receive a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.