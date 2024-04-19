USC will not have commencement speakers after pulling pro-Palestine valedictorian's speech

USC is going away with having commencement speakers or outside honorees for the school's upcoming ceremony. USC's announcement comes after the school received backlash from multiple community groups for canceling a pro-Palestine valedictorian's speech.

Earlier in the week, USC withdrew its invitation for Asna Tabassum to speak in the May 10 ceremony. The fourth-year biomedical engineering major had been public with her support for Palestine on social media, but critics accused Tabassum of engaging with posts linked to anti-Semitism.

The backlash linked to canceling Tabassum's speech culminated in a march held on the USC campus on April 18. In response to the continued scrutiny, the school decided to "redesign" the commencement program, according to USC's announcement on April 19.

The redesign does not appear to be permanent for graduation ceremonies in the future years.

Below is USC's statement released to the school's students, staff and the rest of the Trojan community:

"Dear members of USC’s class of 2024,

When USC’s class of 2024 gathers one final time for its main-stage commencement, we will pay tribute to some of the most talented and resilient students our university has ever seen. Determination and excellence can be seen in the individual stories of the 19,000-plus graduates who will gather on our campus next month with classmates, families, and friends. They will be celebrated as 65,000 people gather for this special recognition. This year, more than ever, it is important to keep the focus on celebrating our graduates and their accomplishments, and our belief in their capacity to change the world that awaits them.

To keep the focus on our graduates, we are redesigning the commencement program. Given the highly publicized circumstances surrounding our main-stage commencement program, university leadership has decided it is best to release our outside speakers and honorees from attending this year’s ceremony. We’ve been talking to this exceptional group and hope to confer these honorary degrees at a future commencement or other academic ceremonies.

It is important that our full attention be on our remarkable graduates. We will be celebrating their accomplishments in a way that reflects the unity we love so much about our Trojan Family. In addition to a memorable main-stage ceremony, we also will be hosting the 38 satellite ceremonies, five celebrations, and 65 receptions, featuring dozens of students, other internal and external speakers, and performers."