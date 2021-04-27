USC to require vaccinations for returning students, faculty and staff

article

USC announced Tuesday that it intends to require all students, faculty and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement will not take effect until the COVID vaccines receive"full approval" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, expected by late summer, before the start of the fall semester. Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

The California State University and University of California systems jointly announced last week that they also intend to require all returning students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated.

USC and the Cal State and UC systems are expected to allow for exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.

As of this week, USC has directly administered more than 67,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses to patients, faculty, staff and students, "and we have supported the delivery of over one million doses in our community in collaboration with our partners," according to an email message from USC Provost Charles Zukoski.

USC also announced that fully vaccinated USC students, faculty and staff will not be required to undergo coronavirus testing before entering campus or taking part in on-campus activities after Monday.

The university further said that students, faculty and staff must show proof of vaccination or file a declination by June 1 to access on-campus activities. The university had previously recommended that students, faculty and staff be vaccinated to participate in in-person activities.

