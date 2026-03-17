Pomona College students raise concerns over alleged racist incidents on campus

The Brief Students at Pomona College say multiple racist incidents have occurred on campus, including allegations involving athletes and a faculty member using a racial slur. The college acknowledged the incidents in an email but did not specify any disciplinary actions, prompting criticism from the Black Student Union over a lack of response. Students and the Black Student Union plan to address concerns about racism and campus support at a town hall meeting scheduled for March 25.



Students at Pomona College say there have been several instances of racism on campus.

The college recently acknowledged a string of racist incidents in an email to students, including that a faculty member said a racial slur.

Students say several athletes have repeatedly said the "N" word and have not faced consequences for it.

The school's Black Student Union has called out the administration's lack of response on social media.

Students tell FOX 11 they received an email from the school last week.

"There were so many allegations of this happening, and then also that they were telling everyone that a faculty member had done it," said Caiya, a student at Pomona College.

A professor is also accused of saying the "N-word," though it is unclear what the context was in which he used it.

"If it's just something that's verbatim being said without it being a part of what we're learning, it would concern me a little bit, yeah," said Michael, a student.

"I think it's fair to say that there could have been more done. There's a bit of frustration around a lack of response to things that are making students feel uncomfortable on campus," said Sara, a student.

The email to students did not address any disciplinary action taken, if any.

"I do have friends who are prominent in our BSU space who are the ones running into this. We are going to be hosting a town hall post-spring break to talk about these things," said Michael.

A Pomona College spokesperson sent FOX 11 a statement saying:

"Racism is antithetical to Pomona College’s mission and values and has no place on our campus. When informed of incidents, we follow our internal processes, offering affected students support, and investigating and determining appropriate response actions. Because we are legally required to protect the privacy of individuals in our community, we cannot share additional details."

The Black Student Union says the support offered to them by the campus has not been sufficient. That will likely be one of the topics of discussion at a town hall meeting they are holding on campus next Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in Walker Lounge.