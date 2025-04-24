US Customs and Border Protection officer charged in $150,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme

The Brief Amer Aldarawsheh was arrested and charged with five counts of wire fraud for allegedly obtaining nearly $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Los Angeles and was released on a $30,000 bond. If convicted, Aldarawsheh faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been indicted for allegedly obtaining nearly $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds through fraudulent means for two sham businesses.

What we know:

Amer Aldarawsheh, 45, from Moreno Valley, has been charged with five counts of wire fraud related to the fraudulent acquisition of COVID-19 pandemic business-relief loan funds.

He was arrested and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Aldarawsheh was released on a $30,000 bond.

The backstory:

According to the indictment, Aldarawsheh owned two businesses, Nahar Enterprises Inc., a purported trucking and freight company, and Ameral, an automotive repair company.

From July 2020 to December 2021, he allegedly made false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to obtain loans under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), part of the CARES Act, which aimed to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aldarawsheh is accused of misappropriating $149,900 in SBA COVID-19 EIDL loan funds for personal use, rather than for authorized business expenses.

If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud.

What's next:

Aldarawsheh's next court date is June 16.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Laura A. Alexander and Michael J. Morse of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section.