US citizen in Mexico apparently kidnapped; FBI offers $20K reward

article

A reward of up to $20,000 was announced by the FBI Thursday for information that helps authorities find a United States citizen believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Mexico.

Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, is believed to have been kidnapped on Feb. 9 from her residence in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, said Laura Eimiller of the FBI's Los Angeles office.

"The FBI is conducting this investigation jointly with law enforcement authorities in Mexico," Eimiller said in a statement.

SUGGESTED: US issues 'do not travel' warning for Mexico

Lopez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She has "permanent/tattooed" eyeliner, Eimiller said.

Maria del Carmen Lopez (FBI)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. In Los Angeles, the FBI can be reached at 310-477-6565. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.