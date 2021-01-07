US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say

article

One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.

In a statement released late Thursday, U.S. Capitol Police said Officer Brian D. Sicknick died at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Sicknick was responding to the riots at the Capitol when he was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed.

Sicknick was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police department in July 2008 and most recently served in the USCP's First Responder’s Unit.

The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and their federal partners.

"The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague.

We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time," the statement read.

Earlier, police said several media reports of an officer's death were "not accurate." This story has been updated to reflect USCP's confirmation that an officer has indeed passed away.