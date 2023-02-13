Road rage incident in Upland led to crash: Police

article

Another road rage incident - this time in Upland - led to a crash Sunday, according to police.

It happened near the intersection of 11th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police shared photos from the scene showing a silver SUV with heavy damage to its front end.

"We contacted the driver, who admitted to instigating a road rage incident while driving on a suspended license," police said.

The driver was cited for misdemeanor violations, according to authorities, and his car towed.

This crash in Upland comes just a day after a road rage incident in Whittier that led to one of the drivers involved being run over and killed.

In Hollywood, a woman was shot following an argument that stemmed from a road rage incident last month.