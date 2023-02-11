Man run over, killed in Whittier road rage incident, suspect arrested

One man is dead after an apparent road rage incident in Whittier Saturday afternoon, according to officials, and another man has been charged with his murder.

This all happened around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, when police found the man dead in the 14700 block of Cullen Street. Investigators believe that the victim and another driver were driving northbound along Colima Road near Anaconda Street. The two were involved in a road rage incident when the victim allegedly brandished a gun at the other driver.

The other driver then followed the man with the gun. Eventually the victim got out of his car to confront the other driver, and police said that's when he was run over.

The man accused of running the victim over, identified of Jeffrey Flores, 29, of Fontana, was found at the scene. Flores has been charged with murder, according to police.

Investigators did find a handgun in the victim's car. His identity has not yet been released, as authorities are working to notify his family.