UNLV Shooting: Active shooter suspect dead, multiple victims reported

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has reported that a suspected gunman has been located and deceased following an active shooter situation at UNLV on Wednesday.

The university enacted a campus lockdown as authorities reported that there were "multiple victims."

Administrators earlier tweeted that officers were responding to shots fired.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union, warning students to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

"I didn't hear much, but we got an alert, all text messages at the same time," one student witness told local media. "Everyone moved to one side of the room. After that, there was a lot of waiting, probably 20 minutes. And then we got told to move all to one corner, and we heard a lot of yelling and that's where stuff started to get a little more hectic. Not too hectic."

Administrators said the UNLV campus and all other Nevada System of Higher Education institutions will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Authorities held a news conference saying that there is no further threat. They repeated that they are victims but haven't released their conditions and names.

Authorities also said they do not know a motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.