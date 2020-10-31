'Unlawful assembly' declared in Beverly Hills after protester, Trump supporter clash

Police have issued an "unlawful assembly" advisory near the Beverly Hills sign as a protester reportedly clashed with a supporter of President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon.

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued the advisory a little before 2:45 p.m. Police warned the public that the gathering is impacting traffic.

According to the City News Service, a participant at one rally got into a fight with a supporter of President Trump in Beverly Gardens Park. The fight prompted the police to declare the unlawful assembly advisory, CNS reports.

FOX 11 Anchor Christine Devine drove past the area. She said she saw lots of cars arriving to show support for President Trump. Two groups of police are staged in the area, Devine said.

Later in the afternoon, Beverly Hills PD posted on social media saying, "a large group of protesters has begun marching towards the Business Triangle from Beverly Gardens Park."

Less than an hour after the announcement, police said the large group returned to the park.

CNS contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

