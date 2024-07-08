United Airlines plane loses wheel during takeoff at LAX

A United Airlines plane lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport Monday, officials said.

In a statement, United Airlines confirmed Flight 1001 lost one wheel around 7 a.m., which was recovered in the area.

The flight made it safely to Denver International Airport just after 10 a.m., according to the airline.

The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and 7 crew members. No injuries were reported to anyone on the plane or on the ground where the wheel fell.

Officials continue to investigate what may have caused the wheel to fall off.

The incident is similar to one that happened in March, when a tire fell off a United Airlines flight as it took off from San Francisco International Airport. The tire debris landed in an employee parking lot at the airport, crushing several cars.

The plane, which was bound for Kansai International Airport in Izumisano, Japan, landed safely after being diverted to LAX.