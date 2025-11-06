Unidentified mummified remains found in Ventura County

article

The Brief Mummified remains of an unidentified man were discovered in the Santa Clara River bed in Ventura County on June 26, 2022. The man, estimated to be 45-80 years old, was wearing specific clothing (red Faded Glory polo, Levi's 501 jeans) and had several notable health issues, including a limp. Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify the individual, who was found without personal belongings.



The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying mummified human remains discovered in the Santa Clara River bed.

What we know:

The remains of an unidentified male were discovered in the river bed south of the 3700 block of Olivas Park Drive on June 26, 2022, according to the sheriff's office.

The man appears to be between 45 and 80 years old, and showed signs of specific health conditions, including a noticeable limp, and an unhealed fracture in the right foot.

A forensic examination revealed the man's height was approximately 5'5" (plus or minus four inches) and there were no signs of fatal trauma.

He was dressed in a red Faded Glory brand polo shirt (size S/CH, 34-36), Levi's'501 jeans (size 32W by 30L), and a light-colored tank top from Michael Adams.

The man was found without personal belongings.

Analysis of the remains conducted by the anthropology department at Chico University provided important details regarding the man's physical background and health.

Officials said the man is likely Hispanic or African American, but could possibly be Native American or Asian.

Evidence of a degenerative spinal condition known as diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) was found.

The man also had issues affecting the sacroiliac joint, acromioclavicular joint, and the ulnae. These conditions likely contributed to a limp in his gait, officials said.

The remains were forwarded to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy before being transferred for further examination.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information that may help identify this individual to contact detective Erik Hernandez at 805-384-4729.