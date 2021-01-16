Underground party busted by LASD superspreader task force

All dressed up but nowhere to go. An underground party was once again shut down in Los Angeles County.

The latest shutdowns are a part of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's ongoing crackdown on superspreader events. Despite being in the middle of the pandemic and with COVID-19 restrictions in full effect, we've seen these parties pop up for months.

The most recent bust took place at an underground party in downtown Los Angeles. No one was arrested but hundreds of citations were issued that night, FOX 11's Ed Laskos reports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

