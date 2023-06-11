UCLA women's soccer, men's volleyball teams heading to White House to celebrate NCAA championships

article

The UCLA women's soccer and men's volleyball teams will be among the NCAA champions honored at the White House Monday on College Athlete Day.

UCLA won its second NCAA women's soccer championship Dec. 5, overcoming a two-goal deficit with 10 minutes to play to defeat North Carolina, 3-2, in double overtime. Reilyn Turner headed in Ally Lemos' corner kick with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie the score. Maricarmen Reyes scored the championship-winning goal in the 107th minute to complete the biggest comeback in College Cup history.

The Bruins won their record 20th NCAA men's volleyball championship May 6, defeating two-time defending champion Hawaii in four sets.

This will be the first time either team has visited the White House.

The 8:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time event will be streamed on whitehouse.gov/live and on the White House Facebook page.