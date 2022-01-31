UCLA returns to classrooms, some students demand hybrid option

In-person classes will resume again Monday at UCLA and UC Irvine, following three weeks of remote instruction prompted by a winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

While all returning students will be required to show proof of a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible, some UCLA students are not happy with the lack of hybrid learning options. A protest is scheduled Monday to demand all professors offer a remote learning option to students who want it. The protest is being led by multiple campus groups including the Disabled Students Union.

This all comes as Los Angeles County has seen a downward trend in recent COVID cases after a surge caused by the omicron variant. COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals have dropped for six consecutive days. The county's rolling average rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to fall, reaching 9.1%, down from 9.6% on Saturday and 10.3% on Friday.

UCLA leaders say this dip in case numbers is why the campus has deemed it safe to return to campus.

"We are able to make this transition due to improving conditions, including decreasing case and test positivity rates at UCLA and in L.A. County, as well as increased compliance with the new campus COVID-19 testing protocols and vaccine booster requirements announced last month," UCLA administrators wrote in a recent message to the campus community.

They noted that some select courses may continue with online instruction, but the majority of classes will return to in-person.

"As we return to campus, it is also imperative that we follow established campus protocols that help keep the Bruin community healthier and reduce the spread of COVID-19," according to the memo. "Failure to comply with COVID-19 protocols may result in disciplinary procedures."

At UC Irvine, university Provost Hal Stern wrote in a campus message that the decision to resume in-person courses was made in "consultation with the community, including discussions with Academic Senate leadership, student government leadership, campus health leadership, and university administrators."

"As we return to in-person instruction and we continue to manage COVID infections among students, staff and faculty, we must recognize that grace and flexibility will be important in the days ahead," Stern wrote. "Members of our community may need to be away from campus to recuperate, quarantine or care for others. I ask for compassion and understanding in managing this reality. This has been a difficult time. I am grateful for the continued resilience of the members of our community."

