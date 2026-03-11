LASD: Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Bellflower

The Brief A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Bellflower; the suspect is on the run. Deputies found the victim just after midnight in the 14000 block of Bellflower Boulevard near St. John Bosco High School. The deadly shooting may have stemmed from a domestic violence dispute, according to authorities.



Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellflower that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Bellflower Boulevard, north of Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the shooting allegedly stemmed from a domestic violence dispute involving an individual known to the victim.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

The exact sequence of events leading up to the shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (213) 628-2013 or submit a tip via lacrimestoppers.org.