UCLA warns students of burglaries at off-campus apartment complex
LOS ANGELES - The UCLA Police Department has sent out a crime alert after multiple burglaries have occurred at an off-campus apartment building in recent days.
In a social media post, officials said they’ve received reports of three burglaries within the past four days at an off-campus apartment building located near Sepulveda and National boulevards.
Investigators said it appears the suspect or suspects appear to strike by forcing entry through the building’s windows when the residents aren’t home.
Some of the stolen items include jewelry, cash, and clothing.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- UCLA Police warn of students being drugged at local parties
- UCLA students called slurs, hit with water bottle in possible hate crime
- UCLA's Jackie Robinson Field ordered to close after VA campus ruling
- University of California President Michael Drake stepping down
Suspect information was not available at this stage of the investigation.
Officials remind residents to report any suspicious activity.