UCLA warns students of burglaries at off-campus apartment complex

The Brief The UCLA Police Department sent out a criminal alert. There have been reports of multiple burglaries at an off-campus apartment complex. Students are reminded to stay vigilient and to report suspicious activity.



The UCLA Police Department has sent out a crime alert after multiple burglaries have occurred at an off-campus apartment building in recent days.

In a social media post, officials said they’ve received reports of three burglaries within the past four days at an off-campus apartment building located near Sepulveda and National boulevards.

Investigators said it appears the suspect or suspects appear to strike by forcing entry through the building’s windows when the residents aren’t home.

Some of the stolen items include jewelry, cash, and clothing.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Suspect information was not available at this stage of the investigation.

Officials remind residents to report any suspicious activity.