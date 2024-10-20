UCLA students called slurs, hit with water bottle in possible hate crime

The Brief Five UCLA students were the alleged victims of a possible hate crime early Saturday. 3 people drove up in a SUV alongside the students outside a Chick-fil-A and allegedly yelled ethnic slurs. One of the passengers allegedly threw an open water bottle that hit one of the students.



UCLA police said Saturday that five students seated at a bus bench were the target of an ethnic slur and a thrown water bottle.

The students were seated outside a Chick Fil-A in the 900 block of Westwood Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday when a dark-colored SUV with three occupants drove past them, according to a UCLA Police Department statement.

The driver allegedly yelled an ethnic slur and the front-seat passenger threw an open water bottle which struck one of the victims.

No injuries were reported.

UCLA police described the driver as a man in his 20s with blond hair. The front seat passenger was described a man in his 20s wearing a white T- shirt. The back seat passenger was also described as a male.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged attack was asked to call police at 310-825-1491. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.