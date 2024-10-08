UCLA Police warn of students being drugged at local parties

The Brief The UCLA Police Department is conducting two investigations after two students said they were drugged while attending parties along Galey Avenue. Galey Ave. is where many of the campus fraternities are housed. Authorities are calling the incidents "off-campus aggravated assaults with the use of a drug." A campus-wide alert was issued and police are asking students to remain vigilient and aware of their surroundings.



UCLA Police have issued a warning after two students said they were drugged at parties near the Westwood campus.

Investigators said the students were apparently handed spiked drinks at parties along Galey Avenue where many fraternities are housed.

This prompted campus officials to issue a campus-wide alert warning other students about the investigation, calling the incidents "off-campus aggravated assaults with the use of a drug."

Authorities said on Thursday, Oct.4, the first student attended three parties at different locations and developed symptoms that weren’t believed from alcohol or marijuana use. The second student attended a party along Galey Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and developed similar symptoms. They both reported they were given an unknown substance and drugged while attending the parties.

One of the victims was hospitalized.

A suspect description was not provided in either case and both are under active investigation.

Campus police are urging students to remain vigilant and to be alert of their surroundings.

Those with information are asked to contact UCLA’s Police Department.