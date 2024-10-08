UCLA Police warn of students being drugged at local parties
LOS ANGELES - UCLA Police have issued a warning after two students said they were drugged at parties near the Westwood campus.
Investigators said the students were apparently handed spiked drinks at parties along Galey Avenue where many fraternities are housed.
This prompted campus officials to issue a campus-wide alert warning other students about the investigation, calling the incidents "off-campus aggravated assaults with the use of a drug."
Authorities said on Thursday, Oct.4, the first student attended three parties at different locations and developed symptoms that weren’t believed from alcohol or marijuana use. The second student attended a party along Galey Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and developed similar symptoms. They both reported they were given an unknown substance and drugged while attending the parties.
One of the victims was hospitalized.
A suspect description was not provided in either case and both are under active investigation.
Campus police are urging students to remain vigilant and to be alert of their surroundings.
Those with information are asked to contact UCLA’s Police Department.