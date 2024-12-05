UCLA fan slaps USC student at Rose Bowl

The Brief A USC student got slapped by a UCLA student during a football game. The USC student is OK, but is filing charges against the rival fan. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the incident.



A USC student says he will file charges against a UCLA fan who slapped him during last month's crosstown rivalry showdown at the Rose Bowl.

FOX 11 got a chance to speak with Matthew Kim, the student who got slapped by a rival fan – identified by Kim and witnesses as Katherine Beck.

"I saw her winding up and I was like, 'There's no way she's about to hit me, right?'" Kim recalled. "And then it happened."

Kim tells FOX 11 he and other fans were talking trash during the USC-UCLA showdown when Beck allegedly inserted herself into the conversation.

"I know she got more as she got more aggravated as the game went along. And then I think it was about halftime. And I guess she had enough," Kim said.

Kim says he is filing assault charges against Beck. The Pasadena Police Department confirms it is investigating the incident. FOX 11 has since tried reaching out to Beck's camp, but the UCLA student is believed to be in the process of getting legal representation.

Beck is a sophomore at UCLA who plays for the school's lacrosse club, according to the team's page.