Uber driver pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting passenger in Ventura County

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The Brief An Uber driver from Bakersfield has pleaded guilty to kidnapping to commit rape after assaulting an intoxicated passenger he picked up in Thousand Oaks. Simranjit Singh Sekhon admitted to exploiting a position of trust after driving the unconscious victim around Camarillo instead of taking her home. Sekhon remains out of custody ahead of his December 2026 sentencing, where he faces a potential sentence of seven years to life in state prison.



A rideshare driver faces up to life in state prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an intoxicated passenger in Ventura County, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

Simranjit Singh Sekhon, an Uber driver living in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty on November 6 to charges of kidnapping to commit rape. As part of his plea, Sekhon formally admitted to the aggravating factor of taking advantage of a position of trust, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2025 when Sekhon picked up the victim outside a bar located in Thousand Oaks to take her to her home in Camarillo.

During the trip, the passenger fell asleep, authorities said. Rather than dropping her off at her home, Sekhon kept driving the unconscious woman through Camarillo and sexually assaulted her, according to officials.

An investigation conducted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office led to Sekhon's arrest in Los Angeles County several weeks later on December 15, 2025.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore, who is prosecuting the case as part of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit, emphasized the breach of trust involved in the attack.

"The victim made a responsible decision and placed her trust in the defendant to return her safely to her home," Atmore said. "The defendant exploited the victim’s vulnerable condition by sexually assaulting her. His conduct was predatory and deserving of the sentence he will receive."

What's next:

Sekhon is set to appear for sentencing on December 9.

Although he remains out of custody leading up to that date, he faces a sentence ranging from seven years to life in state prison.