LAUSD families protest $10M in planned charter school budget cuts

The Brief Parents, students, and educators at Los Angeles Unified School District-affiliated charter schools are staging a district-wide day of action to oppose the elimination of a $10 million annual supplemental block grant. The planned reduction is part of LAUSD's fiscal stabilization plan to address a projected $3.6 billion deficit and is tied to the equivalent of 112 full-time staff positions starting in the 2027–2028 school year. LAUSD officials defended the move, stating the historical subsidy applied to only 42 schools and ending it ensures district-wide funding equity, while parents warn it will gut campus supervision, safety, and school site budgets.



Parents, students and teachers at Los Angeles Unified School District-affiliated charter schools are protesting a plan to eliminate $10 million in annual funding, warning that the cuts could lead to job losses, reduced campus supervision and fewer resources for students.

What we know:

Families at Riverside Drive Charter School in Sherman Oaks are among those participating in a district-wide day of action Tuesday, Nov. 10, opposing the elimination of the supplemental Charter School Block Grant.

The $10 million annual reduction is included in LAUSD’s fiscal stabilization plan and is scheduled to take effect during the 2027–2028 school year.

According to district budget documents, the funding reduction is associated with the equivalent of 112 full-time staff positions across the affected schools.

Parents argue the cuts could mean fewer adults supervising students, less classroom support and the elimination of important school programs.

At Riverside Drive Charter School, organizers estimate the cuts would eliminate more than 88% of the school’s site budget and at least 12 staff positions.

They warn that losing those positions could create additional safety concerns and place greater pressure on remaining employees.

Those figures are estimates provided by the school community. The district has not confirmed the specific staffing reductions at Riverside Drive Charter School.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 11, LAUSD defended its decision, citing declining enrollment, rising operating costs and the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funding as factors contributing to a projected $3.6 billion deficit.

The district says the supplemental funding being eliminated was historically provided to 42 affiliated charter schools that began operating before the 2012–2013 fiscal year. After the state’s Charter School Categorical Block Grant ended in 2013, LAUSD continued providing the additional funding using central district resources.

LAUSD argues that eliminating the supplemental grant will create greater consistency in how funding is distributed, since other affiliated charter schools and traditional district schools have not received the same allocation.

The district acknowledged concerns about the potential impact on staffing, services and programs, stating:

"We understand that this decision may have different impacts on individual schools and recognize the concerns families and school communities have raised about potential effects on staffing, services and programs. We value the contributions our schools make to their communities. Affiliated charter schools will continue to receive funding through norm-based allocations and other applicable District programs."

Timeline:

Parents and school communities have organized several demonstrations throughout Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to oppose the planned funding reductions.

7:30 a.m.: Morning rallies are scheduled at 10 identified charter school campuses.

2:30 p.m.: Parents, teachers and students plan to rally outside LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

•3:30 p.m.: Parents plan to address the LAUSD Board of Education during public comment, urging district leaders to reconsider the cuts.

What we don't know:

While district budget documents associate the $10 million reduction with the equivalent of 112 full-time positions, the exact number of employees who could lose their jobs has not been confirmed.

It is also unclear whether district leaders will reconsider the elimination of the supplemental grant following the demonstrations and public comments.