3 dead after car crashes into pedestrians in North Hollywood

The Brief At least three people are dead after being hit by a car a short distance from the North Hollywood Metro station. Three others were taken to the hospital and are believed to be in critical condition. The deadly crash remains under investigation as of Tuesday night.



At least three people are dead, and three others are fighting for their lives at the hospital after being hit by a car in North Hollywood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash involving pedestrians near the North Hollywood station on North Lankershim Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Upon arrival, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said.

Three others were rushed to the hospital and are believed to be in critical condition, LAFD said.

Local perspective:

The deadly crash took place near the North Hollywood Arts District. The area is known for numerous food stands just outside the Metro station selling pastries and drinks to public transit commuters and nearby workers.

Adrin Nazarian, who represents parts of the San Fernando Valley in the Los Angeles City Council, arrived at the crash scene. He said the area is known for being very close knit.

"People are very, very friendly. They know each other," Council member Nazarian said. "This is the heart of North Hollywood area. This is The Arts District right here. So there's always people, there's always actors, there are always people going to restaurants, coming off of the terminus, the clear change of the red line for the orange line. So this is a constantly very active place. It's extremely concerning when you hear something like this happen."

What we don't know:

As of 10 p.m., officials have not explicitly identified the SUV driver, a man believed to be in his 60s, as the suspect in the deadly incident. LAPD Capt. Warner Castillo said the driver needed to be pulled out of the car after the crash.

"Normally, when you're in an accident, you come out, right?" Castillo said. "But he was [inside] the car – don't know if he was shocked or what was going on. But he had to be extracted out of the vechicle."

While it is unknown as of Tuesday if the driver will be charged, it also doesn't necessarily mean he is cleared from any wrongdoing for his role in the deadly incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued the following statement in response to Tuesday's deadly crash:

"Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians. Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured.

First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident.

I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.