The Brief Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The festival will run across two weekends in Indio: April 9–11 and April 16–18, 2027. Festival passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 13, at noon PST.



The lineup has been announced for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

What we know:

Each year, thousands of music fans descend on the desert to celebrate music, art and culture. As the festival’s popularity grew, organizers expanded the event to two weekends starting in 2012.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday that Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the 2027 edition. Daddy Yankee is also scheduled for a special featured performance.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Madonna, Zara Larsson, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Don Toliver and Dom Dolla.

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Dig deeper:

The festival is scheduled across two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio: April 9–11 and April 16–18, 2027.

How much are Coachella passes?

By the numbers:

Remaining general admission passes are priced at $779, while VIP entry costs $1,399.

What's next:

Standalone general admission tickets are sold out. However, passes that include a three-day shuttle as well as VIP passes go on sale Friday, Nov. 13.

Click here for more information on the Coachella website.