Video captures copper wire theft from Chatsworth street lights; residents told repairs could take a year

The Brief Chatsworth residents contacted FOX 11 with clear images of what seems to be two suspects stealing copper wire from street lights along Kingsley. They reached out to the city, and were told that repairs could take between 8 months to a year, but there is particular concern, because the sheared, exposed wires, when tested by a resident seem to be live. The clear images and videos of the two suspects have been given to detectives at Devonshire division, who are part of a regional task force.



Security cameras in a Chatsworth neighborhood captured clear images of what appeared to be two suspects stealing copper wire directly from street light poles, leaving neighborhood streets dark and exposed wires sparking concern among nearby residents.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows one person standing by acting as a lookout while another person struggles to pull wires from a light pole opening. After fighting to yank the wiring out, the two eventually walked away. Close-up images show a fistful of wires pulled from street light poles along Kingsbury Street and Lurline Avenue.

Residents say the street lights are now completely out—and the leftover exposed wiring is creating a dangerous hazard. One local resident, Richard Espinoza, who happens to be an electrician, used a voltage tester on the sheared wires to confirm they were still hot.

What they're saying:

"Yes it’s live," Espinoza said. "See that, it’s 120 voltage power."

Espinoza reported the hazard to the city, but said he was told it could take eight months to a year before crews can come out and make the repairs.

"Nine months to a year before the city says they can come out and fix it," Espinoza said.

Frustrated by the timeline, Espinoza and his neighbors reached out to FOX 11. Several years ago, FOX 11 covered a string of home burglaries in the same neighborhood, and residents credited our news coverage with helping catch the suspects.

"When I was broken into, FOX 11 came out right away, helped me, and the crime was solved from your help," Espinoza said. "They posted the pictures and hopefully you’ll post these pictures."

With a new city administration preparing to take office, Espinoza is calling for city leadership to step in.

"Maybe she’ll watch this," Espinoza said. "Hello mayor-elect, can you come out and fix this problem? I am a taxpayer."

Detectives at LAPD Devonshire Division say copper wire theft has become big business for crooks, and detectives are part of a regional task force working to crack down on the widespread issue.

They released a statement saying, "The Los Angeles Police Department, Operations-Valley Bureau, is aware of reports involving suspected wire and metal theft in the Chatsworth Community and surrounding areas. We are actively reviewing the information received, coordinating with our partner agencies, and using all available resources to investigate these incidents and hold offenders accountable. We encourage anyone who witnesses criminal activity or has information related to wire theft crimes to call Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit LACrimeStoppers.org."

What we don't know:

FOX 11 reached out to the Department of Water and Power (DWP) and the Bureau of Street Services regarding why neighborhood repairs take so long and is awaiting a response.