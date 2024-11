The Brief Derek Tran is claiming victory against Michelle Steel in the race for U.S. Congress in Dist. 45. Tran is currently 581 votes ahead of Steel. Results must be reported to the California Secretary of State by December 6.



Three weeks after the election, Democrat Derek Tran is claiming victory in the race for U.S. Congress in District 45.

Tran is currently 581 votes ahead of Republican Michelle Steele, but she has not conceded this election yet.

Results must be reported to the California Secretary of State by December 6th.