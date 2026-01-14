U-Haul driver in Westwood protest says he was waved into street

The Brief The driver of a U-Haul truck that entered a pro-Iran protest in Westwood says he never intended to harm anyone. The driver says he was falsely portrayed after video of the incident spread widely online. Calor Madanescht says he was attacked by demonstrators, feared for his life, and was helped by some protesters who cleared a path so he could drive away.



The driver of a U-Haul truck that entered a crowded pro-Iran protest in Westwood says he is speaking out to set the record straight, insisting he never meant to hurt anyone and has been falsely portrayed.

Calor Madanescht spoke with us after video of the incident spread widely online and drew international attention. In the footage, the truck can be seen moving through a section of Veteran Avenue filled with protesters marching in support of the Iranian people.

"I had no intention to hit anybody," Madanescht said.

Madanescht said the situation quickly escalated and that he was attacked by demonstrators, not the other way around. He described fearing for his life and said some protesters who supported him helped clear a path so he could drive away.

"I was really afraid for my life," he said. "They were telling me, ‘Go, go,’ and they opened the path, as you see in the video."

Madanescht points to video that he said shows an LAPD officer waving him onto Veteran Avenue. He said he intended to join the protest and had no other motive.

"All I want is peace and human rights for everyone in Iran and for minorities," he said. The truck carried signs reading, "No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah," referencing the U.S.-backed coup in Iran and opposition to the country’s current leadership. Madanescht said some pro-Shah demonstrators took offense to those messages. He also showed injuries he said he suffered during the confrontation, including stitches on his hand. "I defended myself from the person who stabbed me," Madanescht said. "I don’t know what it was — a knife or something."

During our interview, two men who were at the protest approached. One, who identified himself as Mehdi, said he witnessed Madanescht being assaulted.

"They kept punching him, hitting him," Mehdi said. "They broke the window, kicked the truck, assaulted him, and he has a right to free speech."

Another man questioned Madanescht’s account, asking how police would have allowed him to enter a street occupied by protesters.

Madanescht maintains he never intended to harm anyone and notes that he was booked only on a misdemeanor reckless-driving charge, not a more serious offense.

"The reality is I peacefully came, cooperated with LAPD, and I’m deeply grateful for them," he said. "They deserve the highest praise for putting their lives on the line to save mine."

While the case remains under review, Madanescht said he is considering fighting the misdemeanor charge.