Two students charged for threats on separate Ventura County schools

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against two local students for threats against separate area high schools Monday.

Earlier this month, Oxnard High School and Santa Paula High School were placed on lockdown for threats on consecutive days. The first incident happened at Oxnard High School on June 1.

On that day, the DA's office says a 17-year-old student brought a pellet gun to school, brought it to the library and showed the gun to his ex-girlfriend, telling her that he missed her and that the gun was for her new boyfriend. The same girl then allegedly received a Snapchat from the same boy, with the gun, and a written threat against the school.

After a lockdown that student was found off-campus and arrested. He's been charged with criminal threats and bringing a weapon onto school grounds, according to the DA's office.

The next day, on the morning of June 2, the DA's office says a 16-year-old Santa Paula High School student yelled that he had a bomb while other students were arriving at school. Scared students told school officials, lockdowns were initiated at most Santa Paula school campuses, and the high school principal detained the student until police arrived.

They searched the student and the campus but didn't find a bomb. The DA's office has charged the student with making a false bomb threat.

Both students are being detained at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Facility and are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 7.