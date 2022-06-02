Oxnard High School student arrested for threats against another teen: police

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly threatened another student, resulting in a brief lockdown of Oxnard High School.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a school resource officer received information that a discussion between a male student and a female student in the library had turned into a disagreement. The pair had briefly dated, officials said.

The boy was visibly upset and left, but he later sent the girl a message on social media with a photo of what appeared to be a gun threatening to harm another student, police said.

Because school officials thought the photo may have been sent from the campus, the high school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution while officers searched the campus. That lockdown has since been lifted.

The teen wanted by police was found off-campus near Channel Islands Boulevard and Manzanita Drive, where he was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. Officers located the weapon and determined it to be a BB-gun.

Extra police units were on campus Thursday as a precautionary measure.