CHP investigating following weekend shootings on 5 and 605 freeways

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate more freeway shootings after shots were fired on the 605 and 5 Freeways over the weekend.

The latest incident occurred in Anaheim on Sunday around 8:45 p.m. A man said he was driving his Nissan Altima on the 5 Freeway when someone fired between four to five shots at his vehicle, hitting the back of his car and one of its tires. CHP temporarily shut down the freeway to search for shell casings and other evidence.

Officials said the suspect was driving a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows.

The night before, two freeway shootings were reported within hours apart on the 605 freeway in Irwindale.

The first incident happened around 5:13 p.m. Saturday on the southbound 605 at Lower Azusa Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Shots were fired and at least one vehicle crashed.

It was indicated that the shooting may have caused the crash, Kravig said.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 p.m. for all southbound lanes in the area so CHP officers could investigate, she said. The SigAlert was canceled and all lanes reopened about 7:10 p.m.

Los Angeles County firefighters summoned to the scene were told there were no injuries, said Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Later that night, another man suffered a single gunshot wound from a shooting that occurred on the 605 freeway in Irwindale.

The second shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday and occurred on the southbound freeway, north of Arrow Highway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics transported the victim, a man in his 30s to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

Authorities were trying to determine whether the two shootings were related.

A search is underway for a dark sedan and suspect/s involved in the shootings. The CHP's Baldwin Park office urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 626-338-1164.

City News Service contributed.