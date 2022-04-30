Two killed in fire hydrant crash in La Mirada

Two people were killed Saturday morning after a car crashed into a fire hydrant in La Mirada, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m., at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard. According to police, a Chrysler 300 was headed east along Rosecrans at high speeds when the driver lost control of the car. The car then drover into a fire hydrant a utility pole at the intersection with Beach.

According to LASD, the collision knocked the fire hydrant off its post and knocked over the utility pole. The force of the collision threw both the male driver and female passenger from the car. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced them both dead at the scene.

Neither of the victims have been identified as authorities are working to notify their families.

Detectives are investigating what led to the crash, and at this point say it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Norwalk Sheriff's Station at (562) 863-8711, or CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-8477.