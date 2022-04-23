Metrolink train hits person in Sun Valley: Officials

One person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a Metrolink train, according to officials.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a train between Sun Valley and Burbank Airport. The call came in around 8:12 p.m. for a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. LAFD did not provide a description of the person who was hit, nor their condition.

Metrolink tweeted about the incident saying that the Antelope Valley line 270 to Los Angeles was stopped, and that the tracks were closed due to the incident.

There were no other details available.

