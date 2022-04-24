3 people, including 2 LAPD officers, hospitalized after crash downtown

article

Three people, including two Los Angeles Police Department officers were transported to the hospital after a crash downtown Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, with the 911 call coming in at 4:12 p.m., in the 1000 block S. Main Street. According to LAPD, officers were responding to another call when they collided with a van. SkyFOX over the scene seems to show that an LAPD cruiser struck a white panel van from the side. According to LAFD, the van tried to make a left turn as the cruiser attempted to pass it.

None of the people transported to the hospital had serious injuries according to LAFD, but there was no other information on their condition immediately available. Two other people were injured in the crash but declined medical treatment, according to LAFD.

