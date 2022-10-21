Two arrested for series of robberies involving armored vehicles in LA County

Two people were arrested for committing a series of robberies involving armored vehicles.

Earlier this month, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, FBI, ATF and Gardena Police Department were made aware of three violent armored car robberies.

Officials say without any warning the suspects would fire multiple shots at the driver prior to the vehicle being robbed.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects as Lamond Akins and Gregory James.

On Oct. 21, law enforcement arrested Akins in the West Athens neighborhood of Los Angeles and James was arrested at a motel in Bellflower.

LASD officials say numerous pieces of evidence were recovered at both locations.

Both were transported to the Federal Detention Center in Los Angeles, where they were booked on Robbery and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm charges.

Detectives are working to determine if the suspects are related to any other armored vehicle robberies that recently occurred in Southern California.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information are encouraged to contact Major Crimes Bureau, 562-946-7150, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at p3tips.com.