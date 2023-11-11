Tustin hangar partially reignites, schools closed Monday

Crews in Tustin are monitoring another fire at the hangar that burnt down earlier this week, after a portion of the mostly-destroyed building reignited Saturday night. The fire has forced local schools to announce closures Monday.

The city of Tustin first reported that the north gate of the hangar at the Tustin Air Base had reignited around 6 p.m., advising people to stay out of the area.

The fire first erupted around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the massive WWII-era hangar at Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road. Due to the size of the structure and the difficulty of safely reaching the flames, Orange County Fire Authority crews opted to pull back and allow the wooden building to burn, essentially consuming the structure.

On Wednesday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a warning about unhealthy air quality in the area after tests of debris and ash from the fire showed the presence of asbestos, prompting an emergency proclamation.

Area schools and parks were closed because of the fire, and several area Veterans Day celebrations were canceled.

Images from SkyFOX showed the fire burning both at the top of the north gate, and near the ground as debris fell, spreading the flames.

After the news about the new flareup was announced, the Tustin Unified School District announced that Monday, Nov. 13 would be a "non-student day" at all district schools. The district also announced they'd be using information gathered by an independent asbestos testing company to determine their reopening plan.

Health officials shared several measures the public can take to stay safe:

Avoid touching fire debris/ash or other materials unless properly trained to do so

Wear protective equipment (mask/gloves) if in an area where there is high risk of encountering asbestos

Remove shoes before entering a residence

Keep windows closed on windy days

Spray patios with water instead of sweeping them

Avoid using leaf blowers

Wash off ash from vehicles, outdoor toys, outdoor furniture and pets

Orange County officials have set up a website, and a hotline, 714-628-7085, where the public can get updates.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to consider ratifying an emergency proclamation making it easier to deal with the health and environmental fallout from the fires.