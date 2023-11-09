Devastating aftermath of Tustin blimp hanger fire prompts school, park closures

The Orange County and military communities remain devastated after a fire destroyed a WWII-era blimp at the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin earlier this week as federal, local and state authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

On Wednesday evening, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) provided a preliminary to Tustin city officials on their findings from debris and ash collected at areas near the site of the fire. The results were alarming and indicated asbestos.

While fire activity dramatically lessened into Wednesday night, smoke and ash prompted warnings from the South Coast Air Quality Management District about unhealthy air quality, and residents were urged to avoid exposure by remaining indoors as much as possible with windows and doors closed, and to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Out of an abundance of caution, city officials closed the following parks until further notice:

The Annex at Tustin Legacy, 15445 Lansdowne Road

Tustin Legacy Park, Red Hill Avenue/Barranca Parkway

Veterans Sport Park, 1645 Valencia Avenue

Tustin Sports Park, 12850 Robinson Drive

Victory Park, 3300 Park Avenue

Centennial Park, 14722 Devonshire Ave.

Frontier Park, 1400 Mitchell Ave.

Ron Foell Park, 60 Windrow Rd.

Pine Tree Park, 1402 Bryan Ave.

City officials also called for school closures on Thursday, as well as the cancelation of the Veterans’ Day Celebration scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11.

Click here for an updated list of school closures.

City News Service contributed to this report.

