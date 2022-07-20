Turpin siblings file lawsuit against Riverside County alleging 'severe abuse' in foster care after rescue

Six of the 13 Turpin siblings have filed lawsuits against Riverside County and the private foster agency charged with their care, alleging they suffered "severe abuse and neglect" years after the 2018 rescue from their parents' Perris home.

According to the two lawsuits filed overnight in California court, the siblings allege they suffered physical, emotional, and sexual abuse by a foster family they were placed with, saying the foster care agency ChildNet "failed to report" the "severe abuse and neglect" when they were told about it.

The lawsuits come after a 634-page report from a law firm hired by Riverside County to investigate their care was made public earlier this month. The report revealed the Turpin siblings were forced to live with people who were later charged with child abuse and some adult siblings struggled to get money for housing and food.

The report, which summarized findings of a months-long investigation, concluded that the county’s social services system was short-staffed and underfunded, leaving workers struggling with high caseloads that made it hard to ensure safety and care "for our most vulnerable populations." It made several reform recommendations.

According to the complaint, the siblings were kept in the foster home for three years even after they alerted officials they were being abused.

The abuse accusations include "hitting them in the face with sandals, pulling their hair, hitting them with a belt, and striking their heads." The complaint alleges despite this, the siblings were put in their care anyway.

When the county and ChildNet were made aware that the Turpin siblings were being abused by their foster family, according to the complaint, it was not reported to law enforcement or child protective services. Instead, ChildNet and the county "actively withheld this information from the authorities," the complaint alleges.

Prosecutors have charged a Perris couple and their adult daughter with abuse. Marcelino Olguin, his wife Rosa and their daughter Lennys have pleaded not guilty to child cruelty and other felony charges.

The 13 Turpin siblings were rescued from their home in 2018, after years of neglect at the hands of their parents, including being chained to their beds for months at a time. David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty in 2019 to years of torturing and abusing 12 of the 13 children and have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

FOX 11 has reached out to both Riverside County and ChildNet for comment in connection with the lawsuits but has not yet heard back.