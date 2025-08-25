TSA just banned these items from checked bags: See the list

The Brief The TSA has banned cordless hairstyling tools from checked luggage due to fire hazards. These tools, which include gas and battery-powered models, can still be packed in carry-on bags. Travelers who violate the new rules could face fines of up to $17,000 and possible arrest.



The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced new regulations for travelers, including a ban on certain hairstyling tools in checked luggage.

What we know:

The TSA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have updated their list of prohibited items to include cordless hair devices that may contain hazardous materials like gas cartridges.

More specifically, the following types of hair tools are banned in checked bags, per the FAA:

Curling irons or flat irons that contain lithium metal or lithium ion batteries

Curling irons or flat irons that are gas- or butane-fueled

Gas refills, or spare cartridges, for curling irons or flat irons.

However, the FAA states that they are still permitted in carry-on bags, provided a safety cover is securely fitted over the heating element and the device is protected from accidental activation.

Hair tools that plug into an outlet are still allowed in both checked and carry-on luggage.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the DHS announced it was ending the "shoes-off" travel policy for domestic passengers, which had been in place since 2001.

The original policy was a response to Richard Reid, also known as the "shoe bomber," who attempted to detonate an explosive device hidden in his footwear on a flight.

According to a press release, the change is intended to "increase hospitality" and lead to "lower wait times."

Big picture view:

The current policy, which limits liquids to a quart-sized bag with containers no larger than 3.4 ounces, was first enacted in 2006.

The recent changes to security procedures, from the "shoes-off" policy to the new ban on certain hair tools, suggest a broader effort to modernize airport screening by adapting to new technologies and threats while also improving efficiency for travelers.