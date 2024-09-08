What are 'cat eyes'? TSA warns of spike in banned weapons

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently issued a warning to travelers after noticing a surge in passengers carrying "cat eyes" through airport security.

Cat eyes are described as self-defense weapons similar to brass knuckles, but with pointed edges shaped like a cat's ears - hence the name. A person slips two fingers through the "eyes" (two holes) then closes their fist, allowing the person to use the pointed ears of the weapon to slash at or stab the assailant.

Cat eyes - like brass knuckles - are not allowed in carry-on bags but can be kept in checked bags.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cat eyes weapons. (TSA photo)

Most cat eyes are made of metal or plastic and conveniently attach to keychains. Some cost as little as $10, according to the TSA.

"The frequency in which we are seeing these items among carry-on items is disappointing," said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director in upstate New York. "Our officers are diligent in their duties and are good at spotting these weapons using the technologies at our checkpoints. I commend them for their continued vigilance and ask travelers to be equally diligent themselves and leave these items at home when packing for a flight."

SUGGESTED: Feds open investigation into major airlines over popular rewards programs

Cat eyes are nothing knew to the TSA. The agency was made aware of them last year when it amended a rule to classify them as a type of brass knuckle.

"We come across these items daily and it slows down passengers who must stop and wait for our officers to remove the offending item and it backs up the line for the other travelers," Johnson added.

When these items are detected at the security checkpoint, the passengers and their carry-on items are pulled off to the side and their bags opened and searched to remove the weapons.

SUGGESTED: TSA finds bag of snakes in passenger's pants at Miami airport

"At that point, the TSA officers give the traveler their choices to either return the item to their vehicle; hand them off to a non-traveling companion; return to the airline counter to place them in a checked bag; or voluntarily surrender them to TSA for disposal," the TSA writes.

Last year, TSA agents prevented 6,737 firearms at airport checkpoints — 93% of which were loaded.





