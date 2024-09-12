Trump in LA for fundraiser, press conference

Fresh off his debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser in the Los Angeles area Thursday evening, ahead of a planned news conference Friday in Rancho Palos Verdes.

According to an online post by the Trump 47 Committee, Trump will attend an "evening reception" in Los Angeles on Thursday. The exact location and time were not provided.

Attending the event will cost a minimum of $3,300. Preferred seats were being offered for $7,500, while $50,000 will include a photo opp and attendance at a reception.

A $125,000 ticket will elevate the attendee to a co-host of the event, and will include a roundtable discussion with Trump, along with a photo opp and reception. Serving as a member of the host committee will cost $250,000.

Trump is expected to spend Thursday in Arizona, attending an early afternoon rally in Tucson.

On Friday, he is scheduled to be at Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes for a 9 a.m. news conference, then head to Woodside in Northern California for another fundraiser.

Trump was last in Southern California in June, when he attended a sold-out luncheon event in Newport Beach and an evening event in Beverly Hills.

That visit was Trump's first to Southern California since Sept. 29-30, when he spoke at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim and a fundraiser in Costa Mesa and visited the Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood.