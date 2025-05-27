Trump threatens to cut California’s federal funding over transgender athlete controversy

The Brief AB Hernandez, an openly transgender junior from Jurupa Valley High School, is set to compete at the CIF State Track and Field meet. Her participation has sparked controversy, with the Chino Valley Unified School District board president and President Donald Trump opposing her. Hernandez has achieved significant success, including top state rankings in triple jump and long jump, despite the ongoing debate.



AB Hernandez, a junior at Jurupa Valley High School, is preparing to compete as the only openly transgender athlete at the CIF State Track and Field meet this weekend.

Despite her athletic success, including top state rankings in the triple jump and long jump, her participation has become a focal point of controversy.

The president of the Chino Valley Unified School District board, a state Assembly member, and President Donald Trump have all voiced opposition, with Trump even threatening to withhold federal funding from California over the issue.

What we know:

Hernandez is set to compete in the CIF State Track and Field meet on Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

She is currently ranked No. 1 in California for the triple jump and No. 2 in the long jump by athletic.net.

Hernandez previously won the girls invitational portion of the Mt. SAC Relays in April and the CIF Southern Section Division 3 titles in the long jump and triple jump in May. She also qualified for the CIF State meet in both the triple jump and long jump after finishing first in both events at the Masters Meet.

Her participation in girls' high school track and field has drawn significant opposition from Sonja Shaw, the president of the Chino Valley Unified School District, who has been attending meets to protest Hernandez's involvement.

Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, a Republican, introduced Assembly Bill 89 in January, which aimed to ban biological males from competing in girls sports within the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), but the bill failed in committee on April 2.

President Donald Trump posted on social media Tuesday, threatening to withhold federal funding from California if transgender athletes are allowed to compete in girls sports and called on local authorities to prevent Hernandez from competing in the CIF State meet.

What they're saying:

Hernandez addressed the controversy, stating, "I leave the controversy out at the meet. I just relax and... do what I can do, hone in, and leave it all out on the (field) and just focus. Do what I can do and just leave the controversy out."

Sonja Shaw, president of the Chino Valley Unified School District, expressed her strong opposition: "We will keep fighting, and our girls will win. Our district has already sent a letter to President Trump asking him to intervene because one daughter hurt is one too many. This is the hill we are willing to die on, and we are not standing alone. I will continue to file claims with the Office of Civil Rights, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Education. Advocates for Faith & Freedom already has a lawsuit in motion, and California Family Council has launched a petition." Shaw also publicly tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Hernandez's mother, stating, "I ripped up the cease-and-desist letter in front of the board and I'd do it again. That letter was nothing more than an intimidation tactic designed to silence truth and protect an agenda that's hurting our girls. I'm not here to cower to threats or political theater. I'm here to stand for reality, fairness, and the rights of young women who are being erased in real time."

President Trump, in his social media post, stated: "California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newsom, continues to ILLEGALLY allow MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS.' This week a transitioned male athlete, at a major event, woneverything,' and is now qualified to compete in the State Finals' next weekend. As a male, he was a less than average competitor. As a female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. The Governor, himself, said it isUNFAIR.' I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!"

Nereyda Hernandez, AB's mother, expressed pride in her daughter: "I couldn't be any prouder regardless of all the noise. She's successful. She is first place, and it's her third year. I couldn't be any prouder."

Daisy Gardner, a friend of the Hernandez family, highlighted the severity of some of the online backlash: "Some of the scariest people are coming out of the woodwork saying they wish harm on this family and this kid. I cannot tell you how impressive it has been to see a child compete and focus on her sport."

Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez stated at a committee meeting that her bill "simply requires California Interscholastic Federation to align with federal policy ensuring that high school girls competitive sports are reserved for biological females. Let's be clear. It is not about hate, it is not about fear, and it's not about right-wing talking points. This is entirely about fairness, safety, and integrity in girls competitive high school athletics."

The backstory:

Hernandez has been a part of the Jurupa Valley High School track and field team for three years.

In 2024, as a sophomore, she placed third in the triple jump at the CIF State Track and Field meet.

She also played on the Jurupa Valley High School girls volleyball team in the fall, which reached the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 girls volleyball playoffs.

The controversy intensified after the CIF Southern Section finals on May 17, where Hernandez won the long jump and triple jump.

Photos and videos of a competitor, Reese Hogan, stepping onto the first-place podium after Hernandez had stepped off, circulated online, drawing more attention and mixed reactions to Hernandez's participation.

What's next:

Hernandez will compete in the CIF State Track and Field meet on Friday and Saturday, aiming for the top spot in her events.

Meanwhile, the legal and political challenges surrounding transgender athletes in high school sports are expected to continue.

