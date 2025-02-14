CA lawmakers introduce bill protecting girls from trans athletes after state refuses to follow Trump's order

After California took a stance refusing to follow President Donald Trump's executive order banning trans athletes from girls' and women's sports, state Republicans are taking matters into their own hands.

On Friday, California lawmakers introduced three bills in the state legislature aimed to combat trans inclusion. One bill, which was introduced by Assemblymember Bill Essayli, focused specifically on sports. His bill would require that students use all school facilities to only play on sports teams based on their biological sex and not their gender identity.

"We know the state of California is going to do everything it can to resist and avoid compliance with federal law, so it's our role to try to force change at the state and local level," Essayli said at a press conference outside the state capital building in Sacramento Friday.

Former San Jose State University volleyball coach, who was suspended and then let go from the program after filing a Title IX complaint over the school's handling of a trans player last season, spoke at Friday's press conference just days after her home was shot at. Batie-Smoose told Fox News Digital she believes she was "targetted." Police have not determined a suspect or motive.

"We need to make sure there's DNA testing and moving forward there's only women playing in women's sports," Batie-Smoose said at the press conference. "We definitely need to continue this fight and make sure that laws and legislation is changed so that we can have safe spaces for women and women in sports."

Essayli's bill would reverse a current law in California that protects trans athletes in girls' and women's sports.

A law called AB 1266 has been in effect since 2014, and gives California students at scholastic and collegiate levels the right to "participate in sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, and use facilities consistent with his or her gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil’s records."

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said it will continue to follow that law, even after Trump's executive order went into effect, in a previous statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The U.S. Department of Education announced earlier this week that it is launching a Title IX investigation into the CIF over potential Title IX violations for its refusal to comply with Trump's order.

In addition, residents have held protests and threatened lawsuits in response to the CIF's current stance.

Essayli's bill is the second proposal that California has seen to address the issue in 2025 alone.

California State Assembly member Kate Sanchez announced on Jan. 7 that she is introducing a bill to ban trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

Sanchez will propose the Protect Girls’ Sports Act to the state legislature. Currently, 25 states have similar laws in effect.

"Young women who have spent years training and sacrificing to compete at the highest level are now forced to compete against individuals with undeniable biological advantages. It’s not just unfair – it’s disheartening and dangerous," Sanchez said in a statement announcing the bill.

California's enabling of trans athletes to compete with girls and women in the state has resulted in multiple controversies over the issue over the last year alone. Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, is currently embroiled in one of the most contentious local controversies on the issue.

A school board meeting by the Riverside Unified School District on Dec. 19 featured a parade of parents berating the board for allowing a trans athlete on the Martin Luther King girls' cross-country team. A lawsuit filed by two girls on the team alleges that their T-shirts in protest of that player were compared to swastikas simply because they said "Save Girls Sports."

The father of a girl who lost her varsity spot to the trans athlete previously told Fox News Digital that his daughter and other girls at the school were told "transgenders have more rights than cisgenders" by school administrators when they protested the athlete's participation.

In San Diego, a middle school was recently thrust into local controversy because of a transgender student using the girls' locker room. San Elijo Middle School previously provided a statement to Fox News Digital, crediting its enabling of the transgender student to access the girls' locker room to the school's obligation of following state law.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against a measure to carry out the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which would prevent trans athletes from competing in girls' sports or entering girls' locker rooms, despite pleas from multiple parents at the meeting to take action to protect the girls at the school.

Meanwhile, Stone Ridge Christian High School's girls' volleyball team was scheduled to face San Francisco Waldorf in the Northern California Division 6 tournament but forfeited in an announcement just before the match over the presence of a trans athlete on the team.

The two other bills that were introduced Friday, by Essayli and freshman Assemblymember Leticia Castillo, focus on empowering parents to remove their children from settings and situations that promote transgender ideology in public schools.

"Reestablishing the primacy of parental rights over dangerous indoctrination is a critical first step in reestablishing trust in our schools and educators," Castillo said Friday.